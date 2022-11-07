S.S. Sally Ride - 2nd Stage

We woke up at 5am and went to Sandbridge Beach to watch the launch of a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station from Wallops Island, Virginia, 85 miles (135km) to the north-northeast. We were not disappointed...it was spectacular!
In this shot the Antares second stage has separated from the first stage, leaving behind an exhaust plume that is being lit by the sun...still below the horizon for us on the ground, but lighting up the plume so bright its reflecting brightly off the ocean. The rocket and spacecraft are just a minute or two from reaching orbit.