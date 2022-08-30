Previous
Orange Teeth! by timerskine
Orange Teeth!

The Missus and I went to watch the sunrise over the Atlantic and saw seagulls, terns, pelicans and more dolphins than we've ever seen before. Later in the day we went to Mackay Island National Wildlife Refuge and were stunned to see no fewer than five beavers! This one was in close enough and moving slow enough to get a pretty decent shot (Get My Good Side). Then it turned towards me and I got this picture. I didn't see it until I processed it that the beaver's teeth are orange. I looked it up and it turns out that this is normal coloration due to iron in their diets.
Tim Erskine

This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details

