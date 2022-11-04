Sign up
7 / 365
Lik Like III
I took this picture for entry into the
Artist Challenge - Peter Lik
, as well as the Abstract 68 Challenge.
If you're wondering, it's sea grass on top of a dune with vertical ICM.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
2
0
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Photocopia
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
4th November 2022 4:57pm
Tags
icm
,
sandbridge
,
abstract-68
,
ac-peterlik
Walks @ 7
ace
Very cool!
November 4th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Nicely done
November 4th, 2022
