Lik Like III by timerskine
Lik Like III

I took this picture for entry into the Artist Challenge - Peter Lik, as well as the Abstract 68 Challenge.

If you're wondering, it's sea grass on top of a dune with vertical ICM.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Walks @ 7
Very cool!
November 4th, 2022  
Corinne C
Nicely done
November 4th, 2022  
