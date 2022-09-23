A Bit Rough

Sign up
This has to be one of the most bedraggled
great blue herons
I've ever seen. It was at
Stumpy Lake Natural Area
.
23rd September 2022
Tim Erskine
@timerskine
Tags
heron
stumpy lake
ndao8
