Previous
Next
Gingerbread Houses and Elf PJs by tina_mac
Photo 2289

Gingerbread Houses and Elf PJs

They had their class party today at school, where they made gingerbread houses. I'm so happy to be able to do these things with my kids again! Christmas lights tonight...just a fun, festive day.
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
627% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley Chisholm ace
She did great, love the snowman. Our kids have been doing similar things at school. It's a festive time of year.
December 21st, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise