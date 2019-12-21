Previous
Ice Palace by tina_mac
Photo 2290

Ice Palace

On my bucket list, and boy, was it magical! If you have an ice palace near you, go! So fun to photograph. Complete with Santa, Elsa, and a fire performer. We made a weekend of it and stayed the night.
21st December 2019

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
