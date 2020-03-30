Previous
Spelling by tina_mac
Photo 2393

Spelling

We found out our school will be doing virtual/distance learning starting in two weeks, but I had already planned on some at-home learning this week so we stuck to that plan. I think they were really craving the structure. I tried to make it fun...spelling words on the bathroom mirror (which they took the liberty of decorating afterward), writing letters and painting pictures for the grandparents and tracking on a map where the letter would travel, learning apps, and a backyard obstacle course to round out the day.
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
