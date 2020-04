Crazy Day

I have battled for years how to best photograph our magnolias...I kind of like this way.



We had a lot of rain today and then a surprise earthquake. What?! It measured 6.5 magnitude. We are not used to earthquakes here, at least ones you can feel. I have never experienced that before...it was a little surreal. As if life couldn't get any crazier, mother nature has to throw us a curveball.