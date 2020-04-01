Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2395
Art Class
You would think cherry blossoms would be an accurate craft to do, but considering we had snow today and I woke in the middle of the night to an aftershock, nature sure is playing April Fool's jokes on us.
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
Mallory
ace
What a neat project!
April 2nd, 2020
