Art Class by tina_mac
Photo 2395

Art Class

You would think cherry blossoms would be an accurate craft to do, but considering we had snow today and I woke in the middle of the night to an aftershock, nature sure is playing April Fool's jokes on us.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
Mallory ace
What a neat project!
April 2nd, 2020  
