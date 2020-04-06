Previous
Spelling by tina_mac
Photo 2399

Spelling

Continuing on the quest of making learning fun. They also learned Morse code today, had a science experiment and Easter drawing. My son also had his first video conference call with his musical theater class.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
