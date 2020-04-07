Previous
Supermoon Gazing by tina_mac
Supermoon Gazing

We took out the telescope to look at the pink supermoon. It was a bit cloudy and we had trouble getting the telescope focused, but it was still worth it.
Tina Mac

@tina_mac
