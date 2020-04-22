Previous
Earth Day Planting by tina_mac
Photo 2416

Earth Day Planting

Their sprout houses were successful! ( http://365project.org/tina_mac/365/2020-04-09 ) Hers were ready to replant. We also planted a bunch of wildflower seeds outside and some potted ones too, in honor of Earth Day.
22nd April 2020

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
