Photo 2416
Earth Day Planting
Their sprout houses were successful! (
http://365project.org/tina_mac/365/2020-04-09
) Hers were ready to replant. We also planted a bunch of wildflower seeds outside and some potted ones too, in honor of Earth Day.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
22nd April 2020 7:18am
