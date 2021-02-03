Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2704
For the Love of
I never tire of this angle. She sure enjoys art, and I'm so glad she has so many opportunities at school to do it this year. Plus, she drew a lot of Goldens today and it happens to be National Golden Retriever day!
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
2704
photos
46
followers
20
following
740% complete
View this month »
2697
2698
2699
2700
2701
2702
2703
2704
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
3rd February 2021 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close