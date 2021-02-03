Previous
Next
For the Love of by tina_mac
Photo 2704

For the Love of

I never tire of this angle. She sure enjoys art, and I'm so glad she has so many opportunities at school to do it this year. Plus, she drew a lot of Goldens today and it happens to be National Golden Retriever day!
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
740% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise