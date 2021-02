Painted Fort

It was our last snow day and a great way to spend the last day of a long weekend. I've been wanting to do a fort with them and we incorporated some snow paint for extra fun.



I'm a little slow editing and posting, due to a busy weekend. My husband had surgery, so taking care of him, the kids, and the dog over a long holiday weekend where we got a lot of snow is a lot! Things are starting to slow down, though, so I will be back on track soon.