Photo 2727
Perfect Little Snowman
A wild storm came through with wind, hail, and then snow that blanketed the ground in a matter of minutes. The kids played outside after, and it was just enough for a little snowman. It all melted about as fast as it came.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
