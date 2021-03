New Kicks, New Park

We spent this spring break day exploring a new (to us) park, that had some ponds, bird watching, and a great area to explore in the woods by the greenbelt. I think it was just what we all needed. The new kicks didn't stay this white for long!



It also happened to be by the daffodil field I like to photograph every year (that couldn't have been a coincidence, haha!), but they weren't near bloomed enough yet. We'll try again next month.