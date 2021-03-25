Previous
She Still Sits on the Counter by tina_mac
She Still Sits on the Counter

We made chocolate chip/marshmallow cookies today...she thinks she can only bake if she is sitting on the counter, since this is how she used to help me bake when she was three.
