Photo 2837
Handstands
She likes me to time her handstands in the water and tries to beat her last one.
Swimming and baking this morning, then off to Grandma's for a sleepover tonight, where I'm sure they will do more swimming and baking.
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
0
0
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
Views
10
365
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
18th June 2021 9:14am
