A Stop for a Shot

Hubby and I went white water rafting today. We were running a bit early, so we stopped to stretch our legs on the side of the road by this waterfall. It was early in the morning with long shadows...I even got my own shadow in there (can you see me?)



We have been rafting quite a lot...this was by far the roughest. I think we set a record for the most people getting tossed into the water. There were three rafts, and nearly everyone was dumped at least one, some people multiple times. I think I'll take a break from rafting for a bit!