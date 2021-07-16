Previous
Swimming with Dad by tina_mac
Swimming with Dad

It's not often that Dad gets to go swimming with us! We later took the dog to the lake so she got some swimming in as well.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
