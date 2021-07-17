Previous
Downtown Stroll by tina_mac
Photo 2866

Downtown Stroll

Grandparents took the kids for the day, so we had an impromptu date day downtown. Lunch, treats, and a stroll down Freak Alley.

Downtown is one of the things that drew me to this place and is one of about a handful of things I will really miss when we leave in a couple weeks.
Tina Mac

