Bus Trail by tina_mac
Photo 3120

Bus Trail

This is a well known hiking trail in the area, and I was happy to revisit it via my hiking group today. It's a little odd to see an abandoned bus in the middle of the woods...apparently, it was left by a logging crew in the 1950s.
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
854% complete

