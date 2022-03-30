Previous
Double by tina_mac
Double

I saw this beauty drooping in my yard...thinking it was our last daffodil, I lifted it up to discover it was not like the others. After researching some, I believe it is actually a double daffodil, which I never knew even existed. Pretty cool.
Tina Mac

@tina_mac
