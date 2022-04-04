Kauai From Above

Day three of our Kauai trip was a stunning one filled with views and swimming. We started off the day with a helicopter tour of the island. It was beyond beautiful...even though I struggled with motion sickness, it was well worth it. We then took a tour of waterfalls, stopping at Wailua Falls, 'Opaekaa Falls, and hiked to Ho'opi'i Falls. After lunch, we got snorkel gear and tried it out at Lydgate Beach Park. The snorkeling was walking distance to our hotel, where we then did some swimming in the hotel pool. We had dinner nearby and turned in early because it had been a long couple days.



I had hoped to have last year's spring break images edited in time for this year's spring break, but I don't think that is going to happen, ugh!