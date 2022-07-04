Previous
Next
Party Band by tina_mac
Photo 3212

Party Band

My daughter was in our town's 4th of July parade, but this was definitely my second favorite part of the parade...they were so fun!

We had a great 4th with family, the parade, cooking out, eating s'mores over a campfire, and staying up late watching the fireworks in downtown Seattle...from our house!
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
883% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise