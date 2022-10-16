Previous
Go Hawks! by tina_mac
Photo 3313

Go Hawks!

We had a good time at our first NFL game, cheering on our Seattle Seahawks! They won against the Arizona Cardinals. We missed the only touchdown, because, well...kids!

We started our weekend with an urgent care visit for a hurt ankle for one kid and ended it with food poisoning for the other. At least we had some fun in between.
Tina Mac

