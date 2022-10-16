Sign up
Photo 3313
Go Hawks!
We had a good time at our first NFL game, cheering on our Seattle Seahawks! They won against the Arizona Cardinals. We missed the only touchdown, because, well...kids!
We started our weekend with an urgent care visit for a hurt ankle for one kid and ended it with food poisoning for the other. At least we had some fun in between.
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
16th October 2022 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
