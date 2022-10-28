Previous
Next
Puddle Jumping by tina_mac
Photo 3324

Puddle Jumping

This one loves her puddles, so she had to have some fun in them this morning in her pajamas before school.

In other news, she received an award at school for music. So proud of her and it was so neat to get to be a part of an assembly again after a hiatus due to the pandemic.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
910% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise