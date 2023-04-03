Unexpected

We had quite the unexpected day today. The power went out in our home early in the morning and remained out until late evening. Her school's power was also out, so school was canceled. We spent the day playing board games, doing nails, and visiting her dad at work (where the power was on). She has been wanting to for so long...especially so she could visit the game room. We also hit up a favorite playground after lunch. With no end to the power outage in sight, we then met him for dinner downtown. I had so much to do today and was a little annoyed by the outage and school cancellation, but it turned out to be a pretty amazing day.