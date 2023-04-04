Previous
Springtime by tina_mac
Springtime

I am usually gushing over flowering trees this time of year, but I have not really been into it this year...not sure why.
Was not happy I forgot my camera on my hike today...
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
