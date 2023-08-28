Sign up
Previous
Photo 3623
Basketball Camp
The one and only photo I took today was a quick one with my phone of my daughter's first few moments of basketball camp. She had lots of friends there and her favorite coach.
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
Lesley Chisholm
ace
That's a big group of girls. Good to see so many of them enjoying this sport.
August 29th, 2023
