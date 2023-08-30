Previous
Hiking, Troll Spotting, and Low Tide by tina_mac
Hiking, Troll Spotting, and Low Tide

While my daughter was at camp, my oldest and I went on a hike that led to this troll and low tide tidepooling. This troll is the third of six that are being built in the PNW.
Tina Mac

