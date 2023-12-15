Previous
Seattle Through the Trees and the Crows by tina_mac
Photo 3740

Seattle Through the Trees and the Crows

Every winter day at dusk, nearly 16,000 crows fly in to roost at a local university. It's quite a sight to see daily.
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
1024% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise