Hike Number 51 by tina_mac
Photo 3743

Hike Number 51

Almost there for my 52 hikes goal! Nature was calling and I had to get out of the house today, so off I went with pup. The significant sun flare was insistent on staying in the frame so I embraced it.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
1025% complete

