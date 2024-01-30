Previous
New Favorite by tina_mac
I'm struggling with motivation to pick up my camera (it's never-ending January after all), so all I've got today is this quick image I got with my phone to let my friend know I got the jerky she introduced me to. Hey, it's something.
Tina Mac

@tina_mac
