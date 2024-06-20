Previous
An ending by tiss
145 / 365

An ending

And it won’t be anymore…
Not yesterday,
nor today,
nor tomorrow…
It will only be “then”.
When we laughed
or we cried together once.
At the beginning and the end of a path…

~ Nichita Stănescu

My son’s kindergarten has ended and I’m probably making a bigger deal of it than it needs to be, but I think it’s right to close a chapter properly, acknowledge it and honor its memory later on.
Cristina 🌺

