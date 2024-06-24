Previous
Toys by tiss
Toys

Spent almost all day sorting through toys. Even though it was a lot of work, I feel blessed that my son has so many.
Here’s a cool dinosaur with pretty realistic looking movements.
24th June 2024

Cristina 🌺

@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland.
