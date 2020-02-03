Previous
Next
Stone Arch Bridge by tosee
Photo 2195

Stone Arch Bridge

Keeping with the theme of a spot of red.
In the foreground one can see fence off areas
of a park, then a road, a lock, the Mississippi River, the bridge and off in the distance the
old Pillsbury flour mill.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Tom

ace
@tosee
601% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise