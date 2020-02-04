Previous
Into the Light by tosee
Photo 2196

Into the Light

I saw this couple walking their dog in the shadows, but I knew if I waited they would be coming into the light shinning through the arch of the bridge. I was using a manual
Voigtlander 28mm (40mm ff) lens so I prefocused and waited.
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Tom

@tosee
