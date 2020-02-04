Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2196
Into the Light
I saw this couple walking their dog in the shadows, but I knew if I waited they would be coming into the light shinning through the arch of the bridge. I was using a manual
Voigtlander 28mm (40mm ff) lens so I prefocused and waited.
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
0
0
Tom
ace
@tosee
2832
photos
95
followers
68
following
601% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA CL
Taken
2nd February 2020 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-blackwhite
365 Project
close