Previous
Next
Photo 2236
Half Dome
Throwback Thursday photographed in the
springtime of 2008 at Yosemite. Half Dome,
Liberty Cap, Nevada Falls and a very faint moon.
Not sure which I liked color or b & w so postged both, if you have the time LMK
Processed yesterday.
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
2
0
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XT
Taken
17th May 2008 5:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
kali
ace
wow, incredible vista!! i like the colour
March 19th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Always love Yosemite! Nice capture.
March 19th, 2020
