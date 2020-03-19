Previous
Half Dome by tosee
Photo 2236

Half Dome

Throwback Thursday photographed in the
springtime of 2008 at Yosemite. Half Dome,
Liberty Cap, Nevada Falls and a very faint moon.
Not sure which I liked color or b & w so postged both, if you have the time LMK
Processed yesterday.
Tom

wow, incredible vista!! i like the colour
March 19th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Always love Yosemite! Nice capture.
March 19th, 2020  
