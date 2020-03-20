Previous
Next
Low Flyers by tosee
Photo 2237

Low Flyers

The two geese came flying fast and low, just manged to get a couple images..Sheltering in place so only walking down to the pond and lake;
therefore limited subject matter and a lot of ducks and geese.
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Tom

ace
@tosee
612% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Lovely capture
March 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise