Cross Country Skiers

I had just departed from the lake when this group of skiers came by. I believe they are the local high school cross country team doing a bit of training. It was really cold, gray and freezing fog, still a lot of Saturday morning activity at the lake. People fishing, walking, and beginning to drive onto the lake. When I got home at 11:30 the temperature was 14f with a wind chill of 7f..cold fingers