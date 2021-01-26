Sign up
Photo 2526
Shrouded in Ice
The waves come pounding into our cove
spraying the growth high up on the bank, coating everything in ice.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
365
365
E-M1
E-M1
Taken
22nd January 2021 3:26pm
Katarzyna Morawiec
WoW! This is fantastic!
January 27th, 2021
