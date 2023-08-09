Previous
Next
Lunch at the Angry Trout by tosee
Photo 2929

Lunch at the Angry Trout

We had a delicious early lunch of fish and chips
at the Angry Trout in Grand Marais.
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Tom

@tosee
802% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise