Kayaker by tosee
Photo 2930

Kayaker

In the distance on a calm day for the North Shore of Lake Superior.
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Tom

@tosee
gloria jones ace
Neat b&w shot...great composition
August 14th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 14th, 2023  
