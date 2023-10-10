Previous
The Woods of Our Mind by tosee
The Woods of Our Mind

Tanged in the branches of the past
fallen ideas of the present
snares of the future.--
new growth always springs forth
from the fertile soil of
imagination

Tom

@tosee
