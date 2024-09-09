Sign up
Previous
Photo 3053
The Mississippi River
A short distance from the headwaters at Lake Itasca
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
Tom
@tosee
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
LEICA SL (Typ 601)
Taken
7th September 2024 1:48pm
Kathy
Tom Sawyer wasn’t in this section. A peaceful scene.
September 10th, 2024
