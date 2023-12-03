Sign up
Photo 2992
Sunlight reflecting off House at Sunrise
Looking away from the sun which was just peaking through the clouds at the horizon.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
Tom
@tosee
lake
medicine
Kathy
Very pretty. Skim of ice on the lake and touch of light in the sky.
December 3rd, 2023
