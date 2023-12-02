Previous
Next
The Revolution is Love by tosee
Photo 2991

The Revolution is Love

Pam and I having breakfast at the Tao Cafe
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Tom

@tosee
819% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Looks like a fun and upbeat place. I never got the hang of coffee houses and going out to eat breakfast.
December 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise