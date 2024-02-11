Previous
Sitting on a Bucket by tosee
Photo 3016

Sitting on a Bucket

A beautiful Sunday afternoon on a somewhat frozen lake, ice fishing.
Used an old adapted 50mm OM lens.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Tom

@tosee
826% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise