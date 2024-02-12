Previous
A Tummy Rub, Please! by tosee
Photo 3017

A Tummy Rub, Please!

She loves laying in the sun and getting a tummy rub. I used the old OM 50 mm lens at f/2
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Tom

@tosee
826% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
February 13th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
fantastic catch
February 13th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A lovely portrait with superb natural lighting
February 13th, 2024  
KWind ace
Precious!!
February 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise